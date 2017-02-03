Russia seeks return of medals from athletes caught doping
Moscow: Russian authorities want all athletes caught doping to return their medals.
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is in on the job, its President Alexander Zhukov has said.
This follows a request from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after Russian athletes were stripped of medals and were told to return them, Zhukov told journalists on Thursday.
"As of now, we have no information that any of them returned their medals."
Alexandra Brilliantova, the head of the ROC`s Legal Department, said earlier that none of the Russian 2008 and 2012 Olympians disqualified by IOC returned their medals as is required by the Olympic Charter.
The IOC Executive Board convened a special session last year to discuss efforts to step up the fight against the drugs cheats.
The IOC ordered re-analysis of doping samples of athletes from 2008 Olympics in Beijing and 2012 Olympics in London.
