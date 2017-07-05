close
Russia strikes ISIS positions in Syria with cruise missiles, destroys posts

Russian strategic bombers have destroyed three ammunition depots and a command post of Islamic State in the Syrian province Of Hama, using advanced airborne cruise missiles, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday, citing Russia`s Defence Ministry.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 19:12

Moscow: Russian strategic bombers have destroyed three ammunition depots and a command post of Islamic State in the Syrian province Of Hama, using advanced airborne cruise missiles, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday, citing Russia`s Defence Ministry.

The strategic cruise missiles used in the strike from a distance of around 1,000 km (600 miles) were the newest Kh-101 type, the ministry said. Such missiles can hit targets at a distance of up to 4,500 km (2,800 miles) and can carry nuclear warheads, it added.

 

RussiaMoscowIslamic stateISISmissilesRussia Defence agenciesHama

