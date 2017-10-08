close
Russia to launch new military airfield in Kaliningrad

After the completion of the reconstruction, the airfield`s runway will be able to receive aircraft of any class, according to the statement.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 06:58

Moscow: A new military airfield in Russia`s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad region will receive aircraft by the end of this year, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

This means that the first phase of large-scale airfield facilities reconstruction in Kaliningrad will be completed by then, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry statement as saying.

After the completion of the reconstruction, the airfield`s runway will be able to receive aircraft of any class, according to the statement.

The ministry said it is also building integrated storage facilities for missiles, naval underwater weapons and artillery ammunition in Kaliningrad, the headquarters of Russia`s Baltic Fleet as well as a hot spot for Russia-West military confrontation.

