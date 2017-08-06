Russia, Turkey discuss implementation of de-escalation zones in Syria

Moscow: Concerned over the ceasefire violations in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday discussed Syrian de-escalation zones with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of ASEAN forum in Manila.

"The ministers substantively discussed the situation in Syria, including within the context of implementing the memorandum on creation of de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic, strengthening the ceasefire regime in the country and promoting the establishment of the political settlement's process," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia's representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered seven violations of the ceasefire regime during the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about six cases, Russia Today quoted the Russian Defense Ministry statement.

According to the ministry, most cases of in-selective firing from small arms were registered in the areas controlled by Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorist groups.

Negotiations on joining the ceasefire regime continued with units of armed opposition in the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, Idlib and Quneitra, the Russian ministry said.

Meanwhile, four ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of Khmira, Musel-Hele, Tumin and Abu-Darda inhabited areas of the province of Hama. within 24 hours.

The memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria was signed in Astana in May, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as the guarantors of the ceasefire regime.