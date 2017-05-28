close
Russia, Turkey reaffirm commitment to deepen partnership

Russian-Turkish relations have been recovering since Erdogan apologized in June 2016 to Putin for the downing of the Russian aircraft. 

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 11:26
Russia, Turkey reaffirm commitment to deepen partnership

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated mutual commitment on Saturday to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Kremlin said.

During a phone conversation, the two leaders talked about the mutual cancellation of trade restrictions imposed after Turkey downed a Russian jet near the Turkish-Syrian border in November 2015, the Xinhua reported.

As for the Syrian conflicts, the two leaders underscored the importance of the Memorandum on De-escalation Zones in Syria and they agreed to step up the coordination of efforts on these issues at different levels.

Russian-Turkish relations have been recovering since Erdogan apologized in June 2016 to Putin for the downing of the Russian aircraft. 

