close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russia: US order to vacate diplomatic property 'blunt act of hostility'

"We urge American authorities to change their minds and return Russian diplomatic facilities immediately," it said on its website.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 15:34
Russia: US order to vacate diplomatic property &#039;blunt act of hostility&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Moscow: The Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday that a US order to vacate Russian diplomatic property in Washington and San Francisco was a "blunt act of hostility".

"We urge American authorities to change their minds and return Russian diplomatic facilities immediately," it said on its website.

On Saturday, Russian diplomats worked to vacate three properties in the United States, including the six-story consulate in San Francisco, complying with the US order which was issued in retaliation for Moscow cutting the American diplomatic presence in Russia.

TAGS

USRussiaWashingtonSan Franciscodiplomatic property

From Zee News

India

Sitharaman to take charge of Defence after Jaitley visit to...

WorldAsia

Muslims at haj are worried about Donald Trump's polici...

Donald Trump hugs Harvey&#039;s victims in test of presidential mien
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump hugs Harvey's victims in test of presiden...

Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico&#039;s Baja California peninsula
World

Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico's Baj...

Soft robot powered by vacuum can climb walls, grab objects
Technology

Soft robot powered by vacuum can climb walls, grab objects

JD(U) downplays Lalu Yadav&#039;s flak, says rejig was a non-NDA affair
India

JD(U) downplays Lalu Yadav's flak, says rejig was a no...

India

Woman as Defence Minister sends global message: Arun Jaitle...

Indefinite shutdown continues, massive manhunt for Bimal Gurung
West Bengal

Indefinite shutdown continues, massive manhunt for Bimal Gu...

WorldAsia

Oman police say cargo ship sinks off coast, 20 sailors save...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

PSG superstar Neymar's new 5-storey mansion near club ground

Nike India fires 20% of its staff as part of global restructuring

Justin Bieber becomes the second most followed person on Twitter, reaches 100-million milestone

Aditya Birla Group crosses $50 billion in market capitalisation

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl: Coach

Man arrested near Eiffel Tower after 'security alert'