Russia warns Norway that hosting US Marines will hurt ties

The Russian Embassy in Norway warned on its Facebook page Saturday that the move could "escalate tensions and lead to destabilization of the situation in the northern region." 

﻿
AP Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 00:14

Moscow: Russia has told Norway that the extension of a US military deployment in the country will hit diplomatic ties.

The Russian Embassy in Norway warned on its Facebook page Saturday that the move could "escalate tensions and lead to destabilization of the situation in the northern region." It said "this step contradicts Norwegian policy of not deploying foreign military."

Norway announced this week that 330 U.S. Marines will remain in the country until the end of 2018, a year longer than was originally planned.

The US force arrived in January and is based near the western city of Trondheim, 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) from the Russian border.

Russia and members of NATO have accused each other of ramping up tensions in recent years with increased military activity by both sides.

RussiaNorwayUS MarinesUS military

