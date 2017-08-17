close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russia warns of risk of 'point of no return' on North Korea, urges restraint

"Any attempt to resolve the problem over the Korean Peninsula by force will lead to a massive tragedy and enormous loss of life," said Zakharova.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 18:43
Russia warns of risk of &#039;point of no return&#039; on North Korea, urges restraint
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Moscow: Russia on Thursday called on the world to show restraint when it came to North Korea, saying it was vital to avoid doing anything that would result in reaching the "point of no return."

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, issued the appeal at a news briefing in Moscow.

"Any attempt to resolve the problem over the Korean Peninsula by force will lead to a massive tragedy and enormous loss of life," said Zakharova.

North Korea had said it was considering plans to fire missiles toward the US Pacific territory of Guam, but North Korean media on Tuesday said leader Kim Jong Un had delayed the decision while waiting for the next US move.

TAGS

USRussiaNorth KoreaMissilerestraint

From Zee News

MSI expects 15% market share in gaming laptop by 2018-end
Gadgets

MSI expects 15% market share in gaming laptop by 2018-end

BJP tops ADR list, received Rs 705 crore donations in last four years, mainly by corporates
India

BJP tops ADR list, received Rs 705 crore donations in last...

Hungry shark takes a huge leap out of water to catch fish, stuns fishing groups
Environment

Hungry shark takes a huge leap out of water to catch fish,...

Pakistan&#039;s top anti-corruption body summons Nawaz Sharif, sons
WorldAsia

Pakistan's top anti-corruption body summons Nawaz Shar...

Mars 2020 rover to use smart techniques to find signs of life
Space

Mars 2020 rover to use smart techniques to find signs of li...

Pakistan slams US blacklisting of Kashmir &#039;terror&#039; group
WorldAsia

Pakistan slams US blacklisting of Kashmir 'terror...

Tamil NaduEducation

SC puts on hold counselling for medical courses in Tamil Na...

India

Africans held with cocaine worth Rs 40 crore in Delhi

Video of Indian, Pakistani national anthem sung together wins heart, goes viral
India

Video of Indian, Pakistani national anthem sung together wi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India