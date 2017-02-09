Russian airstrikes kills Turkish soldiers in Syria
Reuters | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 23:29
Pic for representational purpose only
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that poor coordination between Moscow and Ankara was to blame for the accidental killing of three Turkish soldiers in Syria, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.
RIA earlier cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as confirming that Russian war planes had accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers in an air strike that went wrong in northern Syria.
The Kremlin said earlier that Putin and Erdogan had agreed in a phone call on Thursday to step up military coordination against Islamic State in Syria after the incident.
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 23:23
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos