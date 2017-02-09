close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»
﻿

Russian airstrikes kills Turkish soldiers in Syria

Reuters | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 23:29
Russian airstrikes kills Turkish soldiers in Syria
Pic for representational purpose only

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that poor coordination between Moscow and Ankara was to blame for the accidental killing of three Turkish soldiers in Syria, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

RIA earlier cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as confirming that Russian war planes had accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers in an air strike that went wrong in northern Syria.

The Kremlin said earlier that Putin and Erdogan had agreed in a phone call on Thursday to step up military coordination against Islamic State in Syria after the incident.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 23:23

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.