Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passes away
New Delhi: Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin has passed away on Thursday.
The exact cause of his death was not immediately known.
"RIP Ambassador Alexander Kadakin," MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.
"In Kadakin, we lost a valued friend who nurtured India-Russia relationship for many decades as a distinguished Russian diplomat," Swarup said.
Kadakin was the Russian Ambassador to India since 2009. He had earlier served as the ambassador to India between 1999 and 2004.
In an interview last year, Kadakin had lauded the efforts of the two governments in forging closer ties in the backdrop of the rapid development of Indo-US relations.
“There are many areas where the interests of the two countries coincide. India as a rising global power with dynamic economic growth and enormous human resources – no doubt it is very attractive to many countries,“ he said.
