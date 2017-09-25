close
﻿
Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 19:45
Russian cannibal family confesses to killing and eating 30 people

New Delhi: A Russian family has reportedly confessed to killing and eating at least 30 people in a reign of terror which lasted for more than 18 years.

The remains of the victims were stored in a cellar of their house where the couple also took selfies with body parts, the Daily Mail reported.

Police have already found eight body parts and are continuing their search for more human remains to assess the veracity of the confessions, it said.

Dmitry Bakshaev, 35, and his wife Natalia, 42, a nurse, who were part of the cannibal family, have been detained and are being probed.

Natalia is alleged to have confessed to at least 30 cases of killing and cannibalism by the couple.

They stored the remains in a fridge and also preserved them in jars as a pickle, the investigators said.

