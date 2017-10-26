Russian copter with eight people goes down in sea in Norway

OSLO: A Russian helicopter with eight people on board went down into the sea on Thursday about two to three km from Barentsburg, a settlement on the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean, Norwegian rescue services said.

The helicopter was reported missing at 3.35 p.m. and confirmed having gone down at 3.45 p.m. the Joint Rescue Coordination Centres (JRCC) in Northern Norway said on Twitter, Xinhua reported.

The helicopter had been flying from Pyramid, a Russian settlement on Svalbard, to Barentsburg, the rescue services said.