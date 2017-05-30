close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russian diplomat complains of White House 'leaks to media'

A top Russian diplomat has complained about "the threat of leaks" from the White House to the media, saying it hampers cooperation between Russia and the United States.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 21:25

Moscow: A top Russian diplomat has complained about "the threat of leaks" from the White House to the media, saying it hampers cooperation between Russia and the United States.

Speaking to Russian news agencies today, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, "You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow: maybe you'll see what you discussed with your counterpart on the pages of Washington Post or on CNN."

Ryabkov did not elaborate, but added that the communication with the Trump administration is currently "on the basic level" because he "wouldn't tell my counterparts in Washington what I wouldn't be able to tell you."

Ryabkov's comments came several days after top White House adviser Jared Kushner faced allegations that he tried to create back-channel communications with Russia. 

TAGS

Russian diplomatWhite HouseRussiaUnited StatesSergei RyabkovJared Kushner

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Syrian rebels say US, allies sending more arms to fend off...
World

Syrian rebels say US, allies sending more arms to fend off...

German Foreign Minister says ties with United States in dif...
World

German Foreign Minister says ties with United States in dif...

Vladimir Putin says certain Syria's Bashar al-Assad di...
World

Vladimir Putin says certain Syria's Bashar al-Assad di...

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 likely to be declared on 2nd June on cbse.nic.in &amp; cbseresults.nic.in
Education

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 likely to be declared on 2nd J...

Delhi Police launches bicycle patrols to increase police presence in congested areas
Delhi

Delhi Police launches bicycle patrols to increase police pr...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rejects ban on cattle slaughter, says not mandatory to follow every notification from Centre
Karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rejects ban on cattle slaughter,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video