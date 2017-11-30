Russian envoy calls for restraint over Korean Peninsula crisis

United Nations: The Russian envoy to the UN has called for restraint over the Korean Peninsula crisis following Pyongyang`s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which can allegedly reach the entire American mainland.

"It is essential to take a step back and carefully weigh the consequences of each move, to revise the policy of mutual threat and intimidation because this policy only leads to consequences or goal that are opposite to those that are sought after," Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Over the past two and a half months, the US and its allies seem to have tried the patience of Pyongyang with their activities, including unplanned and undeclared military manoeuvers, or unilateral sanctions, he said.

"The hostile moves forced North Korea to question the sincerity of the US to seek a peaceful settlement," Nebenzia said, adding that a comprehensive settlement will be difficult if Pyongyang feels that its security was threatened.

"It is clear that there was no military solution to the problems on the Korean Peninsula.

"Sanctions against Pyongyang are an instrument aimed at involving it in constructive negotiations and should not be used to strangle North Korea economically or to intentionally worsen the humanitarian situation in the country.

"Unless the states in the region show their readiness to pay due attention to the political components of the resolutions containing sanctions, the situation will continue to deteriorate and move in a vicious circle.

"A search for a long-term solution can only be done through tireless and active diplomatic efforts. We call on all sides to immediately begin work on finding a formula for political and diplomatic settlement. We don`t see any rational alternative to this path," the Ambassador added.

However, Nebenzia condemned North Korea`s latest launch earlier on Wednesday.

"The latest launch is a cause for deep disappointment. Open disregard of the DPRK of the demands of the resolutions of the Security Council and norms of international law justifies the strongest condemnation.

Russia does not accept North Korea`s goal of acquiring the status of nuclear power and has supported all Security Council resolutions demanding an end to Pyongyang`s nuclear and missile programms," he added.

On Thursday, North Korea published photographs of ICBM that was launched on Wednesday under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong-un.

A large gallery of 42 photos published by the state newspaper Rodong Sinmun, unveiled the ICBM Hwasong-15 that has a rounded tip sitting on a transporter erector launcher (TEL) that has nine wheels on each side.

North Korea has also claimed that the missile held a warhead capable of re-entering the Earth`s atmosphere.