close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russian general killed fighting IS in east Syria

The ministry said Assapov would be posthumously decorated for his service.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 06:06
Russian general killed fighting IS in east Syria
Representational image

Moscow: A Russian general was killed while battling Islamic State group militants near the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor, Moscow's defence ministry has said.

"Division general Valeri Assapov was killed when a shell exploded during shelling by IS fighters," the ministry was quoted as saying by local media yesterday, adding that the officer was serving as an advisor to Syrian government troops.

The ministry said Assapov would be posthumously decorated for his service.

Deir Ezzor province, on Syria's eastern border with Iraq, is rich with oil and gas fields that served as a key revenue stream for IS at the peak of its power.

Russia intervened in support of the Damascus government in September 2015 and has been assisting regime forces in an assault on Deir Ezzor from the west.

TAGS

RussiaIslamic stateMilitantsSyriaDeir EzzorMoscowValeri AssapovDamascus

From Zee News

To counter China, India may purchase 22 &#039;unarmed&#039; Guardian Drones from US
India

To counter China, India may purchase 22 'unarmed'...

New Zealand PM Bill English says poll deadlock may last three weeks
Australia-Oceania

New Zealand PM Bill English says poll deadlock may last thr...

BJP&#039;s national executive meet begins at Delhi&#039;s Talkatora Stadium today, over 2500 delegates to attend
Delhi

BJP's national executive meet begins at Delhi's T...

Macron vows &#039;essential cooperation&#039; with Germany after Merkel win
EuropeWorld

Macron vows 'essential cooperation' with Germany...

Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress&#039; Gujarat poll campaign from Saurashtra
Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress' Gujarat poll campa...

World

US sends mass military gears to SDF in Raqqa

North Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new US travel ban
AmericasWorld

North Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new US tr...

India

Shocking to see Pakistan resort to such 'blatant lies...

Split in SP? Mulayam Singh Yadav likely to announce next political move
Uttar Pradesh

Split in SP? Mulayam Singh Yadav likely to announce next po...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi