Russian live streams suicide as he lets black mamba bite him

New Delhi: A Russian man has committed suicide by letting his pet Black Mamba bite him in his home and streamed the action live on the internet.

Arslan Valeev, a snake expert, was reportedly disturbed after his breakup with his wife. He took the extreme step after she reportedly refused to talk.

The 31-year-old was a video blogger from St Petersburg. He pleaded viewers to call his ex-wife as his limbs became numb, the Daily Mail reported.

Though the video did not show the actual moment of death, the viewers could see the snake bite on the former zoo employee's hand.

After the bite, he got up from his chair and staggered off camera. He died soon afterwards, the report said.

The couple was famous in Russia for running several YouTube channels about snakes and their pet bobcats, it added.

Their relations reportedly turned sour after he accused her of cheating on him.