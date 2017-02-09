close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»
﻿

Russian navy ship in Pakistan

IANS | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 13:00
Russian navy ship in Pakistan
Representational image

Islamabad: A Russian anti-submarine ship arrived in Pakistan for the Aman 2017 international naval exercises, the media reported on Thursday.

The ship, which set off from Oman`s Salalah port, will take part in the exercises on Friday at the Pakistan Navy base at the Karachi port, Xinhua news agency reported.

The exercises, also to be joined by navy from eight countries, are aimed at enhancing efforts to combating piracy and protecting international trade routes, officials said.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 13:00

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.