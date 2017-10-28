Russian October Revolution: What happened 100 years ago?
The Russian October Revolution, one of the most significant political events of the twentieth century marked its 100 years on Wednesday, as per the Soviet's old calendar.
A quick look at historical facts:
- In 1917, Vladimir Lenin's Bolsheviks captured the Winter Palace in what is now St Petersburg, overturning the then government.
- The revolution marked the end of the Romanov dynasty and centuries of Russian Imperial rule.
- The Bolsheviks, who later became the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, seized power and destroyed the tradition of csarist rule.
- The provisional government had been assembled by a group of leaders from Russia's bourgeois capitalist class.
- Lenin instead called for a Soviet government that would be ruled directly by councils of soldiers, peasants and workers.
- The Bolsheviks and their allies occupied government buildings and other strategic locations in Petrograd, and soon formed a new government with Lenin as its head.
- Lenin became the dictator of the world's first communist state.