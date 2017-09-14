Russian prisons boss arrested on graft charges

Moscow: The deputy head of Russia's prison service has been arrested and charged with embezzling some USD 2.8 million, investigators said on Thursday, the latest eye catching graft case in the country.

Oleg Korshunov is accused of siphoning off funds from a major state contract to supply fuel and food to prisons between 2015-2016, Russia's powerful Investigative Committee said.

The official was detained yesterday by the FSB intelligence agency at his yacht club, TASS news agency reported.

Russia's prison system is often criticised by rights activists for poor conditions and abuses.

The official graft is rampant in Russia and Korshunov is just the latest high-profile official to be arrested for allegedly stealing large sums.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly pledged to crack down on the scourge, but despite occasional high-profile arrests, critics accuse him of using his role to enrich close friends and allies.