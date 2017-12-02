Russian rage over US refusing credentials to national broadcaster Russia Today

NEW DELHI: Moscow has expressed strong displeasure over the US senators and Congressmen refusing accreditation to the Russian national broadcaster Russia Today, saying it will arouse "emotional response" from Kremlin.

"We would like to describe the decision by the American senators and congressmen to deprive RT of accreditation as extremely disappointing, wrong, and violating the freedom of the press principles," the Global Times quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying, citing the Russian media.

On Wednesday, the US Executive Committee of the Congressional Radio and Television Correspondents' Galleries had reportedly cancelled RT's press credentials in the Capital Hill over the “foreign agent” allegations.

"Such hostile and undemocratic decisions cannot be left without a response. You don't have to be a prophet to predict an emotional response from our lawmakers regarding the US media," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin had reportedly said that the State Duma is considering a "symmetrical measure" in response.

The US administration has been accusing the Russian media, including RT, of influencing public opinion during the 2016 US presidential election.

Moscow, however, has rejected the allegations.