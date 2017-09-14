close
Russian, US-led strikes kill 39 in Syria's Deir Ezzor: Monitor

The strikes hit several parts of the eastern province, where separate Russian and US-backed ground offensives are underway against the Islamic State group.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 23:32

Beirut: Separate suspected Russian and US-led coalition strikes on several parts of Syria`s Deir Ezzor province killed at least 39 civilians on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

The strikes hit several parts of the eastern province, where separate Russian and US-backed ground offensives are underway against the Islamic State group.

