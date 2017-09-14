Russian, US-led strikes kill 39 in Syria's Deir Ezzor: Monitor
The strikes hit several parts of the eastern province, where separate Russian and US-backed ground offensives are underway against the Islamic State group.
Beirut: Separate suspected Russian and US-led coalition strikes on several parts of Syria`s Deir Ezzor province killed at least 39 civilians on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
