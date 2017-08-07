close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russian vote meddling led to 'serious mistrust': Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Donald Trump has played down the allegations, but the ongoing controversy cast a pall over already tense ties, which most recently saw President Vladimir Putin order the US diplomatic mission in Moscow cut 755 personnel.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 11:39
Russian vote meddling led to &#039;serious mistrust&#039;: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Manila: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday he had told his Russian counterpart that Moscow's meddling in the US Presidential Election had created "serious mistrust" between the two countries.

After meeting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Manila, Tillerson said he had also warned him Washington was deciding on a response to the Kremlin's decision to order a cut in the size of the US mission in Moscow.

"Russian meddling in the elections was certainly a serious incident. We talked about that in the discussion that we had with Mr Lavrov yesterday," Tillerson told reporters.

"And trying to help him understand just how serious this incident had been and how seriously it had damaged the relationship between the US and the American people and the Russian people, that this had created serious mistrust and that we simply have to find some way to deal with that."

Russia has furiously denied reports, endorsed by US intelligence agencies, that it attempted to swing last year's US Presidential in favor of the eventual victor, President Donald Trump.

Trump has played down the allegations, but the ongoing controversy cast a pall over already tense ties, which most recently saw President Vladimir Putin order the US diplomatic mission in Moscow cut 755 personnel.

"I told the foreign minister that we have not made a decision about how we would respond to the Russian request to remove US diplomatic personnel," Tillerson said.

"I asked several clarifying questions, just to describe the thinking behind that diplomatic note that we received, but I told them we would respond by September 1," he said, referring to Moscow's deadline to shrink the mission.

TAGS

USRussiaMoscowvoteSecretary of State Rex Tillersonelectionpresidential electionPresident Donald TrumpPresident Vladimir Putin

From Zee News

Google becomes center of controversy after employee blames &quot;biological causes&quot; for tech gender gap
World

Google becomes center of controversy after employee blames...

Uttar Pradesh

Minor girl raped in Etah, accused held

An unforgettable date with a Russian nuclear plant
World

An unforgettable date with a Russian nuclear plant

Soon, train travel from Mumbai to Delhi in just 13 hours
India

Soon, train travel from Mumbai to Delhi in just 13 hours

No under-glass Touch ID in Apple iPhone 8
Technology

No under-glass Touch ID in Apple iPhone 8

World

ABC denies axing Tim Allen over Trump support

Delhi

Rains to slosh Delhi soon

Pakistani man decapitates wife for not quitting job
World

Pakistani man decapitates wife for not quitting job

Delhi woman driving car with headphones on crushes toddler to death- Watch the horrifying video here
India

Delhi woman driving car with headphones on crushes toddler...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India