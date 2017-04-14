close
Russia's Lavrov slams watchdog for not visiting site of alleged Syria chemical attack

AFP | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 19:17

Moscow: Russia on Friday criticised the global chemical weapons watchdog for not sending experts to the site of an alleged chemical attack in Syria, but instead analysing samples "from a distance".

"We consider it unacceptable to analyse events from a distance," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference with his counterparts from Syria and Iran.

