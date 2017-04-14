Russia's Lavrov slams watchdog for not visiting site of alleged Syria chemical attack
AFP | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 19:17
Moscow: Russia on Friday criticised the global chemical weapons watchdog for not sending experts to the site of an alleged chemical attack in Syria, but instead analysing samples "from a distance".
"We consider it unacceptable to analyse events from a distance," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference with his counterparts from Syria and Iran.
First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 19:17
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH