close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russia''s response to new US sanctions must be ''painful'': lawmaker

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Russia and force President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers` permission before easing any sanctions on Moscow.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 11:31

Moscow: Russia should prepare a "painful" response to new US sanctions to be imposed on Moscow, Konstantin Kosachyov, a prominent member of the upper house of Russia`s parliament, said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Judging by the unanimous vote in the US House of Representatives on the sanctions package against Russia, Iran and North Korea, there will be no breakthrough (in US-Russian relations).

In fact, further degradation of bilateral cooperation is becoming inevitable," Kosachyov said. 

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Russia and force President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers` permission before easing any sanctions on Moscow. 

TAGS

RussiaMoscowUSSanctionsRussia`s parliamentPresident Donald Trump

From Zee News

World

Nine hackers held in China for spreading malware abroad

SSC Selection Posts Answer Key 2017 released on ssc.nic.in
IndiaEducation

SSC Selection Posts Answer Key 2017 released; check ssc.nic...

NASA explains why clouds produce drizzle instead of full-sized raindrops
Space

NASA explains why clouds produce drizzle instead of full-si...

BJP Parliamentary Board to meet today; Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to raise issues
India

BJP Parliamentary Board to meet today; Prime Minister Naren...

India

Raipur Police bust gang involved in fake distribution of Pa...

India

Madras HC -Vande Mataram row: Congress frowns over involvem...

Planes must carry Hindi and English papers in equal numbers: Aviation ministry to airlines
India

Planes must carry Hindi and English papers in equal numbers...

Bhopal: National Law Institute University students complain of ragging, sexual abuse by female senior
Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: National Law Institute University students complain...

Facebook developing Amazon-like smart speaker
Internet & Social Media

Facebook developing Amazon-like smart speaker

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels