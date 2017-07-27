close
Russia's response to US sanctions to hinge on final bill text: Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would be forced to retaliate at some point if Washington pressed ahead with new sanctions against Moscow, but said his response would depend on the final text of the proposed law.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 21:10
Russia's response to US sanctions to hinge on final bill text: Vladimir Putin
Savonlinna: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would be forced to retaliate at some point if Washington pressed ahead with new sanctions against Moscow, but said his response would depend on the final text of the proposed law.

Russia was speaking after the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to impose new sanctions on Moscow and to force President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers` permission before easing any sanctions on Russia. 

Putin, on a visit to Finland, said the proposed U.S. sanctions were "extremely cynical" and an attempt by Washington to safeguard its own geopolitical interests at the expense of its allies in Europe. 

Investigations into Russia`s alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential elections were merely a symptom of growing anti-Russian hysteria in the United States, Putin said.

