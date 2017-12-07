Same-sex marriage now allowed in Australia, 1st wedding likely in February

The Australian Parliament on Thursday voted to allow same-sex marriage across the nation. The first wedding is likely to be held in February next year.

The House of Representatives passed the bill to change the definition of marriage from solely between a man and a man to "a union of two people." The votes in favour of the bill were not even counted as a majority was not questioned.

The decision comes after more than 12.7 million people took part in the eight-week postal survey and voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had then said that the "overwhelming" result meant that his government would aim to change the law in parliament before Christmas.

"Australians have spoken in their millions and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality," he had said after the result was announced.

"They voted yes for fairness, yes for commitment, yes for love. And now it is up to us here in the parliament of Australia to get on with it."