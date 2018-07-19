हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Sanduic for Modric: Amul's unique tribute to Croatia's 'Golden Ball' winner of FIFA World Cup 2018

Celebrating Modric's performance, Amul cooperative's official Twitter handle shared a wonderful cartoon captioning '#Amul Topical: Croatian captain wins Golden Ball, best player of FIFA 2018!' and it is too cute to miss.

Sanduic for Modric: Amul&#039;s unique tribute to Croatia&#039;s &#039;Golden Ball&#039; winner of FIFA World Cup 2018
Twitter/@Amul_Coop

New Delhi: India's popular dairy brand Amul in its latest Amul Tropical paid tribute to Croatian skipper Luka Modric who was awarded the Golden Ball in recognition for his stellar performances in Croatia's run-up to the title clash in 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Two-times World Cup champions France defeated debutants Croatia 4-2, lifting the trophy for the second time in 20 years. The FIFA World Cup 2018 title battle between France and Croatia was played at Luzhnik stadium in Moscow.

Despite being on the losing side in the finals, the Croatian captain stole everyone's heart by his overwhelming performance. Belgium’s Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann were on the second and third place respectively in the Golden Ball category.

Celebrating Modric's performance, Amul cooperative's official Twitter handle shared a wonderful cartoon captioning '#Amul Topical: Croatian captain wins Golden Ball, best player of FIFA 2018!' and it is too cute to miss.

The amazingly thought-out creative also featured Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic who stole the hearts around the globe with her undying support for her team throughout the coveted tournament. In the cartoon, Kolinda was seen presenting Modric, not just the trophy but also a 'sandwich'! With a tagline, 'Sanduic for Modric', they added 'have a ball with this gold' in the advertisement.

