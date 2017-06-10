close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Saudi Arabia and allies hail Donald Trump's warning to Qatar

Qatar`s neighbours have given its citizens 14 days to leave, banned Qatari flights from their airspace and closed its only land border.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 15:33

Dubai: Saudi Arabia and its allies Saturday welcomed an accusation by President Donald Trump that Qatar was bankrolling extremism but ignored a separate US call for them to ease their economic blockade.

Trump`s comments came as Washington joins intensifying international efforts to heal the worsening rift between the key Western Gulf allies, which has escalated into the region`s worst diplomatic crisis in years.

Qatar denies the allegations and has sent its top diplomat on a tour of European capitals in a bid to drum up support.

But its neighbours seized on Trump`s remarks as vindication of their position and of the crippling sanctions they imposed on Monday. 

The United Arab Emirates welcomed "President Trump`s leadership in challenging Qatar`s troubling support for extremism". 

"The next step is for Qatar to acknowledge these concerns and commit to reexamine its regional policies," its ambassador to the United States Yousef al-Otaiba told the official WAM news agency.
"This will provide the necessary basis for any discussions," he added.

Saudi Arabia said an immediate change of policy by Qatar was essential.

"Fighting terrorism and extremism is no longer a choice, rather... a commitment requiring decisive and swift action to cut off all funding sources for terrorism regardless of its financier," the Saudi Press Agency cited an official source as saying.

Bahrain "stressed the necessity of Qatar`s commitment to correct its policies and to engage in a transparent manner in counter-terrorism efforts", its official BNA news agency said. 

The three governments made no comment on separate remarks by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urging them to ease their land and sea blockade of Qatar, which he said was hindering the US-led campaign against the Islamic State group and having humanitarian consequences for ordinary people.

Qatar`s neighbours have given its citizens 14 days to leave, banned Qatari flights from their airspace and closed its only land border.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani was in Moscow on Saturday after talks in Germany on Friday.

Qatar ally Turkey meanwhile hosted the Bahraini foreign minister for talks on the crisis.

TAGS

DubaiSaudi ArabiaPresident Donald TrumpQatarextremismeconomic blockadeWashingtonWestern Gulf alliesdiplomatic crisisUnited Arab EmiratesTerrorismBahrainUS Secretary of State Rex TillersonIslamic State of Iraq and Levant

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Amid stir, farmers' market in Mandsaur grinds to a hal...
Madhya Pradesh

Amid stir, farmers' market in Mandsaur grinds to a hal...

Pakistan increases infiltration bids in J&K ahead of Am...
India

Pakistan increases infiltration bids in J&K ahead of Am...

Overnight rain claims 12 lives in Maharashtra
MaharashtraIndia

Overnight rain claims 12 lives in Maharashtra

Eggs hurled at Union Agriculture Minister's vehicle; 5...
India

Eggs hurled at Union Agriculture Minister's vehicle; 5...

None facing difficulty for cow notification in Northeast: R...
North East

None facing difficulty for cow notification in Northeast: R...

Mamata Banerjee assures she will restore normalcy in Darjeeling
India

Mamata Banerjee assures she will restore normalcy in Darjee...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video