Saudi Arabia deported 39,000 Pakistanis

Riyadh: More than 39,000 Pakistanis have been deported from Saudi Arabia in the past four months, the media reported on Tuesday.

Quoting security sources, the Saudi Gazette newspaper said the deportations were made for "violating the rules of residence and work".

The report said the involvement of several Pakistanis in "some terrorist actions" orchestrated by the Islamic State as well as drug trafficking, thefts, forgery and physical assault prompted calls for thorough scrutiny of Pakistanis aspiring to work in Saudi Arabia.

"Abdullah Al-Sadoun, Chairman of the Security Committee of the Shoura Council, called for thoroughly scrutinising the Pakistanis before they are recruited for work in the kingdom," the report said.

Citing the statistics provided by Saudi Interior Ministry, the report said 82 Pakistani suspects were held in intelligence prisons over charges of terror and other security related issues.

"As many as 15 Pakistanis, including a woman, were nabbed following the recent terrorist operations in Al-Harazat and Al-Naseem districts in Jeddah."