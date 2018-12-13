हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asad Umar

Saudi Arabia likely to make biggest investment in Pakistan's history

Pakistan finance minister Asad Umar has said the package would be announced soon.

Saudi Arabia likely to make biggest investment in Pakistan&#039;s history
Reuters File Photo

Islamabad: A Pakistan minister on Thursday said that an incoming investment package from Saudi Arabia promises to be "the biggest foreign investment in the country`s history".

Asad Umar, while addressing an event in Islamabad, said that the package would be announced soon, reports Dawn news.

"The ball is in our court. It is going to the cabinet for approval next week, after which the announcement will be made," he said.

The Minister said that he keeps getting messages from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman "through other people to hurry up".

Asad UmarMohammad Bin Salman

