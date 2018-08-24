हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saudi Arabia pushes for death penalty for woman activist

Israa al-Ghomgham has been charged with inciting crowds during anti-government protests.

Four human rights activists, including a woman, could face the harshest punishment in Saudi Arabia with the country's public prosecutor seeking the death penalty for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests.

According to reports, Israa al-Ghomgham and her husband were arrested in 2015 on charges of inciting anti-government protests. These mass demonstrations in the Eastern Province had reportedly been documented y al-Ghomgham since 2011. Now, she has become the first female-activist to face a possible death penalty.

In a country that is looking to shed its hardline policies and emerge as more tolerant of human rights as well as women's rights, Saudi Arabia remains vehemently opposed to any political opposition or even muted voices of dissent. It is only recently that women were allowed to drive and watch men's sporting events from inside stadiums. Activists though say that these are mere starts and that the real problem lies in human rights are continued to be trampled upon here. They point to the case of al-Ghomgham as a prime example.

Amnesty International is one such organisation that has urged Saudi authorities to reconsider what it calls an 'arbitrary and absurd move'.

Saudi Arabia is currently also engaged in a diplomatic faceoff with Canada after Ottawa expressed concern for Saudi activists detained by Riyadh.

