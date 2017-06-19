close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Saudi Arabia says it disrupts attack on offshore oil field

Saudi Arabia says it has disrupted an attack on a major offshore oilfield.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 12:06

Dubai: Saudi Arabia says it has disrupted an attack on a major offshore oilfield.

A military statement published today on the state-run Saudi Press Agency said three boats "bearing red and white flags" raced toward its Marjan offshore oil field.

The military said sailors fired warning shots and captured one of the boats while two others escaped in the assault Friday. It said the captured boat "was loaded with weapons for (a) subversive purpose."

Saudi Arabia did not say who it suspected in the disrupted attack. The announcement comes after Iranian state television accused Saudi Arabia's coast guard of killing an Iranian fisherman on Friday.

In April, Saudi security forces said they thwarted an attempted attack on an oil distribution center involving an unmanned boat from Yemen loaded with explosives. 

TAGS

Saudi ArabiaIranYeman

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace in Darjeeling

AfricaWorld

Six killed in Mali resort attack

India

Brics Foreign Ministers meet, India raises terrorism issue

World

Iraq warns Mosul civilians, tells IS 'surrender or die...

Shiv Sena attacks BJP over J&amp;K, Bengal situation
Maharashtra

Shiv Sena attacks BJP over J&K, Bengal situation

West Bengal

Darjeeling situation: Mamata Banerjee asks concerned partie...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video