close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Saudi Arabia says ready to provide aid to Qatar if needed

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said his country was ready to provide food and medical aid to Qatar if needed.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 20:03

Dubai: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said his country was ready to provide food and medical aid to Qatar if needed, Sky News Arabia reported, a week after Riyadh and other Arab capitals cut ties with their Gulf neighbour.

Jubeir defended the Arab powers` move against the gas-rich emirate as a boycott not a blockade, saying his government was exercising its "sovereign right", the channel reported in a series of newsflashes.

TAGS

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-JubeirQatarSky News ArabiaRiyadhArab worldGulf neighbour

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba pays floral tributes...
WorldAsia

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba pays floral tributes...

Doctors withdrawn from Lalu Prasad's residence after o...
India

Doctors withdrawn from Lalu Prasad's residence after o...

Uttar Pradesh: No ambulance, uncle forced to carry body of...
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: No ambulance, uncle forced to carry body of...

Heavy rain, landslides kill at least 92 in Bangladesh
WorldAsia

Heavy rain, landslides kill at least 92 in Bangladesh

Quack held for selling ''guaranteed male baby...
India

Quack held for selling ''guaranteed male baby...

Punjab to increase women quota in local bodies
India

Punjab to increase women quota in local bodies

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video