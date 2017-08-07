Saudi Arabia sentences Islamic State militant to 20 years in jail

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian court on Sunday sentenced a member of the Islamic State militant group to 20 years in prison for plotting terror attacks, local Alyaum online news reported.

The person was accused by the court in Riyadh of planning terror attacks targeting foreign embassies, officials and the Arar airport in the northern border of Saudi, Xinhua reported.

The person has taken part in the IS camps in Syria and Iraq, before returning to Saudi for terror acts.

The court also issued a 20-year-travel ban on him.

The tough sentence is part of the measures taken by the Saudi government to punish extremists and terrorists, following a number of bloody blasts that erupted in various parts of the country in recent years.