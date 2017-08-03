Saudi Arabia slams Iran over probe into attacks on missions

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has slammed Iran for not allowing a Saudi diplomatic team to be a part of an investigation into attacks on the Gulf kingdom`s embassy and consulate in Iran last year.

A statement from the Saudi Arabian Embassy here on Thursday said that despite initial approval, Iran denied the Saudi team a role in probing the attacks on its embassy in Tehran and the consulate in the Iranian city of Mashhad in January last year.

On January 2, 2016, Saudi Arabia executed Shaykh Nimr al-Nimr, a prominent Shia cleric, and 46 others on terrorism offences. After the execution, protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran and the consulate in Mashhad.

Iran`s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani later condemned the attacks.

"Iran`s refusal to allow the presence of a diplomatic team in the investigations confirms that it is neither serious about conducting fair and transparent inquiries nor about pursuing the real culprits behind the attacks," the Saudi statement said.