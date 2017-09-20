close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Saudi Arabia to allow women into stadium for National Day

This marks a shift from previous celebrations in the kingdom where women are effectively barred from sports arenas by strict rules on segregation of the sexes in public.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 22:29

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has invited women to a sports stadium for the first time to attend annual national day celebrations with their families, state media said on Wednesday, opening up a previously male-only venue.

Families will be allowed into the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, used mostly for football matches, and seated separately from single men to mark the kingdom's 87th National Day this weekend.

"The stadium is ready to receive about 40,000 people divided between individuals and families to be seated separately," the official Saudi Press Agency said in a statement, citing the general authority of entertainment.

This marks a shift from previous celebrations in the kingdom where women are effectively barred from sports arenas by strict rules on segregation of the sexes in public.

Saudi Arabia has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women and is the only country where they are not allowed to drive.

Under the country's guardianship system, a male family member — normally the father, husband or brother — must grant permission for a woman's study, travel and other activities.

But the kingdom appears to be relaxing some norms as part of its 'Vision 2030' plan for economic and social reforms.

In July, rights campaigners welcomed an "overdue" reform by the education ministry to allow girls to take part in sports at state schools.

TAGS

Saudi Arabiasports stadiumWomenNational Day

From Zee News

California sues Trump administration over border wall
World

California sues Trump administration over border wall

World

Strong 6.1 quake hits off Japan's east coast: USGS

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police arrest treasury officer fo...

Telangana

Hyderabad: Six child labourers rescued

Arunachal Pradesh becomes part of UDAN scheme
Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh becomes part of UDAN scheme

Couples&#039; vulgar behaviour in cars, parks leads to rape; they should be arrested: Sakshi Maharaj
India

Couples' vulgar behaviour in cars, parks leads to rape...

Two ships, one sub put on long-range deployment by Navy
India

Two ships, one sub put on long-range deployment by Navy

6 killed as landslides hit Sikkim
North East

6 killed as landslides hit Sikkim

Mamata Banerjee criticises Rajnath Singh&#039;s meet with GJM leader Roshan Giri
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee criticises Rajnath Singh's meet with G...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi