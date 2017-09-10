close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Saudi Arabia to keep pressuring Qatar to meet Arab-bloc demands

Qatar "must respond to these requests in order to open a new page", Jubeir said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 21:01

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Sunday said it would keep pressuring Qatar until demands by a bloc of Arab states are met, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said.

The bloc`s 13 demands include Doha ending its alleged support for Islamist extremist groups, closing a Turkish military base in the emirate and downgrading diplomatic ties with Tehran, Xinhua reported.

Qatar "must respond to these requests in order to open a new page", Jubeir said.

The Saudi move came just two days after US President Donald Trump spoke with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to mediate.

The Saudi and Qatari rulers spoke by phone on Saturday, raising hope for talks.

But Riyadh later suspended the dialogue, accusing Doha of distorting facts by wrongly implying that Saudi Arabia had initiated the outreach.

TAGS

Saudi ArabiaQatarAdel al-JubeirDohaIslamist extremist

From Zee News

Gujarat

Narendra Modi better placed to serve Gujarat as Prime Minis...

Myanmar accused of laying mines after refugee injuries
WorldAsia

Myanmar accused of laying mines after refugee injuries

World

US-backed force makes sweeping advance in east Syria: Monit...

Here&#039;s how hurricanes are named, deadly ones get &#039;retirement&#039;
India

Here's how hurricanes are named, deadly ones get...

WorldAsia

Indo-Afghan strategic partnership council meeting tomorrow

10 held in Uttar Pradesh over misuse of Aadhaar operators&#039; credentials
Uttar Pradesh

10 held in Uttar Pradesh over misuse of Aadhaar operators...

PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to kick-start India&#039;s first bullet train project
India

PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to kick-start Indi...

JNU polls: United Left supporters take out victory march
Delhi

JNU polls: United Left supporters take out victory march

Manohar Parrikar calls for meet to discuss drowning, drug abuse cases
Goa

Manohar Parrikar calls for meet to discuss drowning, drug a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi