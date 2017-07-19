close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Saudi Arabia's airline says US laptop ban lifted

Saudia, also known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, was the last carrier to have its ban lifted.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 18:22

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's national carrier said a US ban on laptops and tablets in the cabins of its US-bound planes had been lifted on Wednesday.

The kingdom's civil aviation authorities informed Saudia that the ban had been lifted after a US team inspected security measures at airports in Riyadh and Jeddah, the airline's spokesman Abdulrahman al-Taieb said.

Washington in March barred all electronic devices larger than a mobile phone in the cabins of direct flights to the United States from 10 airports in Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa, only allowing them in hold luggage.

The ban was brought in after intelligence officials learned of efforts by jihadists from the Islamic State group to produce a bomb that could be hidden inside such devices.

Washington said it would abolish the ban for companies that implemented new safety measures.

Saudia, also known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, was the last carrier to have its ban lifted.

TAGS

Saudi ArabiaRiyadhJeddahTurkeyUnited States of AmericaIslamic State of Iraq and the Levant

From Zee News

India to have two time zones? Govt `pro-actively considering` it
India

India to have two time zones? Govt `pro-actively considerin...

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif contests Panama charges; SC says produce money trail
WorldAsia

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif contests Panama charges; SC says p...

India

AIR earns Rs 10 cr from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat...

Asia

1,000 Shia pilgrims stuck at Pak-Iran border over security...

WorldAsia

US provides Pakistan Army latest explosive detectors

Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre on farmers' plight

Delhi

Delhi HC notice to Sajjan Kumar on plea to cancel anticipat...

Bihar

Meeting between Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav was 'rout...

Uttar Pradesh

Court refuses to revoke POCSO charges against Gayatri Praja...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels