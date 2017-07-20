close
Saudi Arabia's King orders arrest of prince for video showing abuse

The sale and consumption of alcohol in Saudi Arabia are forbidden.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 18:30

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's state TV says King Salman has ordered the arrest and interrogation of a prince after a video emerged online purporting to show him abusing someone.

The arrest was made yesterday morning, a day after a video was published on YouTube showing what appears to be a rifle pointed toward a man who is bleeding from the head and pleading.

It also shows 18 bottles of Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky displayed on a table and a wad of cash. The sale and consumption of alcohol in Saudi Arabia are forbidden.

Another subsequent video seen nearly a quarter-million times purports to show the young, low-level prince, dressed in a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants, handcuffed and with his feet chained being escorted into a building by security officers. 

TAGS

Saudi ArabiaKing SalmanYouTubeJohnnie Walker Red Label

