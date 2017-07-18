close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Saudi authorities investigate Snapchat model in miniskirt

A series of videos, initially posted to the Snapchat account of "Model Khulood", show a young woman in a high- waisted miniskirt walking through a fort in Ushaiqer, outside the capital Riyadh, playing with sand in the dunes and turning towards the camera for a close-up, her long hair uncovered.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 19:25

Riyadh: Saudi authorities are investigating footage of a woman in a miniskirt and crop top walking through a historic site in the ultraconservative kingdom posted to social media over the weekend.

A series of videos, initially posted to the Snapchat account of "Model Khulood", show a young woman in a high- waisted miniskirt walking through a fort in Ushaiqer, outside the capital Riyadh, playing with sand in the dunes and turning towards the camera for a close-up, her long hair uncovered.

The videos have since been uploaded to YouTube and tweeted by different users.

The local government of Riyadh has issued a memo saying authorities were taking the "necessary measures" to find the woman, who it accused of "walking around in indecent clothing".

The Commission of the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice - Saudi Arabia's "morality police" - on Sunday also confirmed it was investigating the case in coordination with "relevant authorities" via Twitter.

The snaps have sparked heated debate, with social media users in the region and beyond weighing in on questions of gender and rights in the kingdom, where women are required to wear long black abaya robes and cover their hair in public.

Many have come to the defence of the girl, pointing out the privileges afforded to Western women by Saudi authorities. 

US First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, daughter of the president, did not cover their hair when they visited Saudi Arabia in May.

"If it were Trump's daughter, we would have braced ourselves for the flood of compliments and love poems," read one tweet.

"Problem solved," tweeted Shahd bint Fahd alongside a picture of the model with Ivanka Trump's face superimposed over the original.

Others expressed outrage and derided those speaking out in support of the model.

"These are the demands of the liberal ignorant community: a naked woman, a co-ed movie theatre, and music and dance. That's progress to them! Not health care and not education," read one tweet.

TAGS

Saudi ArabiaSaudi authoritiesSnapchat modelRiyadhModel KhuloodUshaiqerMelania TrumpIvanka TrumpDonald TrumpUnited States of America

From Zee News

You can get 100 GB additional Reliance Jio data for free; here is how
Technology

You can get 100 GB additional Reliance Jio data for free; h...

CA final result May 2017: Maharashtra youth tops ICAI CA final result; check icaiexam.icai.org
Education

CA final result May 2017: Maharashtra youth tops ICAI CA fi...

India

India takes part in joint taskforce meet for work on Panama...

Delhi

Gopalkrishna Gandhi to write letters to all MPS to canvass...

West Bengal

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya blames Mamata Banerjee...

India

Not bound by July 7 UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons, says...

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee stoking communal fire to stay in power: BJP

India

155 projects, worth Rs 12,400 cr sanctioned under Namami Ga...

China must admit India is a force to be reckoned with: Nisha Desai Biswal
India

China must admit India is a force to be reckoned with: Nish...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels