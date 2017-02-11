Saudi Crown prince says US-Saudi ties strong
Khobar: Saudi Arabia's relations with the United States are "historic and strategic", Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef said on the occasion of the visit of CIA director Mike Pompeo to Riyadh.
This is the first reported visit by a senior Trump administration appointee to the kingdom.
"Our relationship with the United States is historic and strategic, any attemps to undermine that will falter," Prince Mohammed said, according to state news agency SPA late on Friday.
Prince Mohammed, who is also interior minister, said his country will continue to combat terrorism.
In a recent phone call Saudi Arabia's King Salman invited U.S President Donald Trump "to lead a Middle East effort to defeat terrorism and to help build a new future, economically and socially," for Saudi Arabia and the region.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Breaking News: Virender Sehwag just 'discovered' Arjun in Australia
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu