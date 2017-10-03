Saudi King to visit Russia over cooperation

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will visit Russia on Thursday at an invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and means to boost cooperation in various fields, in addition to reviewing regional as well as international issues of mutual interest.

The visit comes a month before members of the OPEC oil cartel, of which Saudi is the biggest producer, are due to meet with the other nations including Russia that have jointly cut crude output to extend the pact that has helped prop up prices.

