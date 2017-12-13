हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Saudi King vows to confront corruption with justice and decisiveness

Saudi Arabia`s King said on Wednesday his government was determined to confront corruption with "justice and decisiveness".

Reuters| Updated: Dec 13, 2017, 17:21 PM IST
Pic courtesy: Reuters

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia`s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Wednesday his government was determined to confront corruption with "justice and decisiveness" as the kingdom pushes ahead with its 2030 vision to wean the kingdom from dependence on oil.

In a televised speech to the country`s consultative Shura council, Salman also said Saudi Arabia will work to enable the private sector to become a partner in development.

