Saudi King's golden escalator breaks down during historic visit to Russia

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz began his landmark three-day visit to Russia on an embarassing note. The 81-year-old arrived in Russia and while he was disembarking his private plane, his golden escalator customised for him stopped functioning.

The escalator stoppped just seconds after the King stepped on it. He had to walk down the rest of the steps. Once he got down, he received a guard of honour on the Russian soil. He was greeted by Russia's deputy PM Dmitry Rogozin and a military brass band at the airport.

Known for his extravagant trips, the King reportedly travels with a 1,500-strong entourage, two Mercedes Benzes and 459 tonnes of luggage.

King Salman during his trip to Russia also met President Vladimir Putin and signed a slew of arms and energy deals.