close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Saudi man divorces wife for walking ahead

In another case, a husband divorced his wife during their honeymoon for wearing foot bangles.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 19:14
Saudi man divorces wife for walking ahead
Representional Image

Dubai: A Saudi man has divorced his wife for walking ahead of him despite repeated warnings, a media report said on Monday.

Saudis are becoming increasingly alarmed over the rate of divorces in the kingdom for trivial reasons as growing calls are emerging to provide married couples, specially newlyweds, with counselling services.

The man, who was not identified, gave his wife repeated warnings to keep a step behind him, but she kept walking ahead of him after which he divorced her, The Gulf News quoted the Saudi daily Al Watan as saying.

In another case, a Saudi man divorced his wife after she forgot to put the sheep head — "the most important part of the dinner" — on the main dish presented by her husband as he hosted his friends for dinner, the report said.

The woman said that after the guests left, her angry husband accused her of embarrassing him by forgetting to present the most important part of the dinner to his guests.

In another case, a husband divorced his wife during their honeymoon for wearing foot bangles.

Humood Al Shimmari, an official who conducts marriages, said that there has been a spurt in divorce cases in the last two years.

He said that while there are many reasons including evolving views towards traditions and social norms, modern technology was the key culprit.

Lateefa Hamid, a social consultant in Saudi Arabia, said: "Families should educate their young men and women and encourage them to engage in psychological, social and religious awareness and education programmes that will protect future spouses from family problems".

TAGS

Saudi ArabiaDivorcewalkingfoot bangles

From Zee News

WorldAsia

40 civilians killed in US-led airstrikes in Syria

WorldAsia

Nepal to hold parliamentary polls on November 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures Centre&#039;s support to EPS, OPS-led TN Govt
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures Centre's support...

India

Various steps taken to curb child pornography: Centre to SC

World

Finland stabbing suspect may have been radicalised

ISRO looking for association to enhance PSLV capacity, says ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar
Space

ISRO looking for association to enhance PSLV capacity, says...

Delhi

First death in capital due to dengue

Panaji bypoll: Manohar Parrikar confident of good voter turnout
Goa

Panaji bypoll: Manohar Parrikar confident of good voter tur...

OPS, EPS factions of AIADMK merge, Panneerselvam takes oath as Tamil Nadu Deputy CM
Tamil Nadu

OPS, EPS factions of AIADMK merge, Panneerselvam takes oath...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India