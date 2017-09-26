close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Saudi official axed over king image with 'Star Wars' icon

The black-and-white image shows King Faisal, Saudi Arabia`s third monarch, signing the United Nations Charter in 1945, with the diminutive Jedi master Yoda perched next to him.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 16:35
Saudi official axed over king image with &#039;Star Wars&#039; icon

Riyadh: A Saudi education official has been sacked over a schoolbook that accidentally included a doctored photograph of a former ruler sitting next to a "Star Wars" character, triggering online ridicule.

The black-and-white image shows King Faisal, Saudi Arabia`s third monarch, signing the United Nations Charter in 1945, with the diminutive Jedi master Yoda perched next to him.

Saudi Arabia scrambled last week to withdraw the textbook.

The government has sacked Mohammad Bin Atiyah al-Harithi, the deputy education minister for curricula, saying that new versions of the textbook are being printed after the "inadvertant error".

"Education Minister Ahmed al-Eissa to terminate the mandate of ... Harithi and all those responsible for reviewing and approving textbooks," the education ministry said in a statement Monday.

The photo was a creation of 26-year-old Saudi artist Abdullah al-Shehri, who has gained renown for mixing pop culture icons into historic photographs.

Shehri said he was surprised to see his photograph end up in the school textbook.

He told the New York Times that he paired King Faisal and Yoda as they were both intelligent and because Yoda`s green skin and lightsaber match the green of the Saudi flag.

He stressed he had meant no offence to the king, seen widely as the architect of Saudi Arabia`s modernisation.

The error prompted light-hearted banter on social media.

One Saudi schoolteacher jested that this error symbolised "payback" after the education ministry introduced an extra hour of classes in schools earlier this year.

"Remember when Yoda signed the United Nations charter back in 1945 with Faisal of Saudi, @starwars?

"Saudi Ministry of Education does!" one Twitter user said.

TAGS

Saudi ArabiaSaudi king's imageSaudi KingStar Wars icon

From Zee News

Railway hotel tender case: CBI summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

Railway hotel tender case: CBI summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, T...

Archaeologists unearth &#039;Lost city&#039; of Alexander the Great in Iraq
Discoveries

Archaeologists unearth 'Lost city' of Alexander t...

Mobile phone explodes on London Underground, sparks panic
EuropeWorld

Mobile phone explodes on London Underground, sparks panic

Russian live streams suicide as he lets black mamba bite him
World

Russian live streams suicide as he lets black mamba bite hi...

No country for old women: China refuses visa to elderly Indian runner
World

No country for old women: China refuses visa to elderly Ind...

Obamacare repeal bill &#039;dead&#039; as key Republican Susan Collins opposes Trump
World

Obamacare repeal bill 'dead' as key Republican Su...

World

Palestinian gunman kills three Israelis at settlement

Reliance Jio foots chunk of bill for cut-price phone, bets on data
Internet & Social MediaTechnology

Reliance Jio foots chunk of bill for cut-price phone, bets...

Pakistan&#039;s BAT tries to push intruders into J&amp;K; attempt foiled
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan's BAT tries to push intruders into J&K; a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi