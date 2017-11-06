Saudi prince killed in helicopter crash near Yemen border
A Saudi prince was killed on Sunday when a helicopter crashed near the kingdom's southern border with war-torn Yemen.
The news channel Al-Ekhbariya announced the death of Prince Mansour bin Moqren, the deputy governor of Asir province. It said the helicopter had several officials on board and did not reveal the cause of the crash.