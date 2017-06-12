close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 16:41
Saudi Prince lost more than $350 mn, five wives in gambling at Egypt’s casino...REALLY!

Riyadh: A report is doing the rounds on social media that Saudi Arabian Prince Majed bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud lost USD 359 million as well his five out of his nine wives in gambling.

The article claimed the Prince had an “incredible losing streak” over a six-hour gambling spree at the Sinai Grand Casino in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh resort zone.

However, it has turned out to be a hoax.

The report added that the Saudi Prince exchanged five of his wives in exchange for USD 25 million in casino credit, which he eventually lost and left them there.

Casino director ‘Ali Shamoon’ has been quoted as saying by the report that it wasn’t the first time that “a customer bets a living creature”.

The report adds: “It is still unclear what will happen to the Prince’s wives and if they will be able to return to Saudi Arabia, and most experts believe that other members of the Saudi Royal family could buy them back discretely over the next few weeks. If not, they will likely be sold at auction in a few months, probably in Yemen or Qatar.”

The write-up also alleged that in 2015, “the Saudi Arabian prince was accused of a having sexual relationship with a male aide, taking cocaine and threatening to kill women who refused his advances – as well as sexually assaulting a maid.”

The story was published by World News Daily Report.

