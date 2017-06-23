Saudi security forces kill "wanted man" in Mecca: Reports
Saudi security forces shot dead a wanted man in the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Friday and arrested several others.
Dubai: Saudi security forces shot dead a wanted man in the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Friday and arrested several others, Al Arabiya TV reported.
The gunmen, who are wanted for terrorism, exchanged fire with the security forces who surrounded one of the buildings in the al-Aseelah neighborhood in Mecca where the militants were hiding.
No one from the security forces was harmed in the shooting, Arabiya reported.