Saudi women to be fined before lifting of driving ban

Riyadh: Saudi women who are caught driving before the June 2018 end of the ban on women drivers will have to pay fine, a media report said on Wednesday.

The penalty would be limited to fines ranging between $133 and $239 and women won`t be detained for driving, Xinhua news agency cited a report by Okaz newspaper as saying.

The warning was made after recent deaths were reported as a result of women driving without the licence. A woman died in Jeddah and her husband was injured while he was teaching her driving.

In another case, a 15-year-old boy lost his life when a woman was taking him for a ride.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered in September to allow women to drive cars after decades of restricting driving only to male citizens and residents.

The period set before lifting the ban will be allocated to carrying out certain legislation amendments, set roles and find methods for women to receive driving training.

The move is considered as a huge step in the life of every Saudi in the conservative society that segregates males and females in all walks of life.